Suspects shoot victim “in both arms” during drive-by shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department, CSPD, says a person was shot "in both arms" with a shotgun in the early morning hours of December 7, 2025.

According to CSPD, officers in the Sand Creek division received a call regarding a shooting in the area of 1900 South Chelton Road. During their investigation, officers discovered that the suspects drove by the victim in a "light-colored minivan" before opening fire with a shotgun.

Miraculously, CSPD says the victim was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries. The Assault Unit is now in charge of the investigation.

