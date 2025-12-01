Community rallies for 8-Year-Old Danial Beckner with heartwarming car show

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KRDO) -- The community in Grand Junction gathered over the weekend to create something heartfelt for one very special boy.

Eight-year-old Danial Beckner was treated to a car show put together in his honor.

In 2024, Danial was diagnosed with a brain tumor that was pressing on his brain stem, but despite being told he had just months to live, he's still here battling a year and a half later.

"It's not okay. It's not right. But we did everything in our will and power that we could do to give him the best life he has...I feel happy, I feel happy, and it makes me smile, and my heart's warm," says Danial's father, Airic Beckner.

Danial loves all things fast, so when his father put out the call to the hot-rod community, they were quick to respond.

Family friends, several Grand Junction car clubs, and even the local tow truck community all gathered to give Danial a day he can cherish forever.

