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Tracking high winds & extreme fire danger

what to expect
KRDO
By
Published 3:44 AM

TODAY: Expect highs in the 80s and 90s again with widespread fire danger due to 30-50 MPH gusts and mostly dry conditions.

TOMORROW: A cold front drops temps to the 60s and 70s Thursday.

EXTENDED: We stay cooler with overnight lows around freezing and precipitation chances picking up at the end of the weekend into early next week.

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Julia Donovan

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