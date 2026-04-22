5 things to know for April 22: Air quality, Louisiana shooting, truce extended, redistricting, flu shots

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

Texas can now require public school classrooms to display the Ten Commandments, a ruling that has reignited debate over the role of religion in public education. The decision could ultimately set the stage for a future showdown at the Supreme Court over the issue, analysts say.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Air quality

Today, on Earth Day, a sobering new report says the nation’s air quality is putting millions of Americans at risk of health problems. Nearly half the US population — or about 152 million people — breathes unhealthy air and lives in a county that received a failing grade for pollution, data shows. But as the air grows dirtier in many of the nation’s most populous areas, one city stands out for all the right reasons. Read more.

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2️⃣ Louisiana shooting

The tragic murder of eight children in Shreveport, Louisiana, highlights a baffling question: How could a parent do such a thing? And yet it’s not unheard of. Each year in the US, there are nearly 500 arrests for filicide — the legal term for when parents kill their children — according to an analysis of FBI data by Forensic Science International. Experts caution that these numbers are likely underreported. Read more.

3️⃣ Truce extended

President Donald Trump said he has extended the ceasefire with Iran until peace talks have ended — despite his prior vow not to prolong the truce. Meanwhile, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps said today that two vessels were seized in the Strait of Hormuz and transferred to Iranian waters. An estimated 20% of the world’s oil supply comes through the key passage. Read more.

4️⃣ Redistricting

Virginia voters approved a map that gives Democrats the chance to net as many as four US House seats, a major boost to the party’s effort to win control of the House in the midterm elections. But as the tit-for-tat redistricting battle intensifies nationwide, Republicans could still emerge with a slight edge if Florida passes a new map in the coming weeks. Read more.

5️⃣ Flu shots

The Pentagon on Tuesday made the flu shot optional for US troops, rescinding a service-wide requirement. The move, which takes effect immediately, comes as flu season has largely ended and cases are declining, according to the CDC. Annual flu vaccines are available for everyone ages six months and older, and doctors widely recommend them to reduce the risk of severe illness and hospitalization. Read more.

Breakfast browse

Mets in a funk

Some New York Mets fans are running out of faith as the team’s losing streak reaches a dozen games.

‘Bathtub ring’ offers new evidence for ancient Mars ocean

Scientists believe they have found fresh proof of an ancient ocean on Mars in the form of a “bathtub ring” it left after it dried up billions of years ago.

‘Robots don’t bleed’

Ukraine is sending machines into the battlefield in place of human soldiers. See how they could help counter Russia’s manpower advantage.

Video: Home sales are falling

Spring is typically prime time for the housing market, but this year’s season is off to a rough start. CNN’s Phil Mattingly explains what buyers and sellers need to know.

A promising turn in cancer research

After a year of turmoil, cancer researchers say they are seeing promising signs for mRNA vaccines.

And finally…

▶️ Electric wheelchair bursts into flames

Ring camera footage captured the startling moment an electric wheelchair burst into flames in a Florida driveway.

The-CNN-Wire

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