Tracking a warm and active weekend

Today we will continue to have highs in the 80s to 90s across Southern Colorado. There is a chance for an afternoon shower and thunderstorm. Portions of the High Country are under a Red Flag Warning starting at 12PM and lasting until 8PM due to dry and breezy conditions with gust up to 35mph.

Tonight will be dry and mild with lows continuing to be in the 40s to 50s for majority of Southern Colorado. The High Country will have lows in the 30s to 40s.

Saturday we will continue with the well above normal temps, highs in the 80s to 90s, and rain chances. There is a chance for and strong to isolated severe thunderstorm for portions of the Eastern Plains and Northern El Paso. The isolated severe threat will continue upwards and include Denver. Our main concern will be wind but can't rule out pea size hail. Burlington and north have the potential for a few strong to severe thunderstorm.

We have Fire Weather Watches issued starting Saturday morning and lasting through the evening for portions of the High Country, Eastern Plains, and southern portion of the I-25 corridor due to dry and breezy with gust up to 30mph.

Sunday we will continue with the warmth and active weather. There is a chance for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm along the I-25 corridor, including Colorado Springs and Pueblo, and portions of the Eastern Plains. Wind will be the main concern but cannot rule the possibility of pea size hail. It will be windy day for Southern Colorado with gust up to 40mph. We will also have to monitor for potential fire weather.

The active weather will continue into the start of the work week with a chance for the rain to transition to snow for the High Country, Teller County, and Northern El Paso County by the early Monday morning hours and commute time. We will then dry out of the rain and snow by the afternoon to evening. Temperatures will fall into the 70s to 60s.

We will continue withe cool temps and rain chances Tuesday and dry out but remain cool by the middle of the work week. Temperatures will increase into the 70s to 80s by the second half of the work week