One killed in police shooting after suspect allegedly brandishes handgun

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - A police shooting is under investigation in Pueblo after police say a suspect pulled a handgun on officers early Thursday morning.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, officers were called to Drew Dix Park on Massari Road at around 12:18 a.m. on May 14 regarding a report of a fight involving weapons.

Police said the people involved left before officers arrived, but investigators identified a suspect vehicle. Officers later located the van in the 0-100 block of Carousel Lane with three people inside.

During the encounter, police say one of the passengers brandished a handgun. In response, an officer fired their weapon.

Officers gave medical aid to the suspect before the individual was transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead, according to PPD.

The 10th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team has been activated and is leading the investigation into the shooting. PPD says per policy, the officers have been put on administrative leave. Officials say one dispatcher was also placed on leave due to standard protocol, says police.

The Pueblo County Coroner will release the suspect's identity, according to police.

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