Pueblo County Sheriff releases identity of stabbing suspect held on $1 million bond

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) has released the identity of a stabbing suspect who they have in custody.

The sheriff's office alleges that 38-year-old Shawn Thomas Brotherton stabbed a man in Pueblo West last week.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called out on the evening of Nov. 18 to the 300 block of E. Stewart Drive.

PCSO says that witnesses said the suspect and victim got into an argument that got physical. When they arrived, the suspect had left the area, but they did find the suspected murder weapon.

The victim, 46-year-old Scott Valencia, was driven to the hospital but later died.

Deputies say they spoke with Brotherton one day later, who said he acted in self-defense. On Monday, deputies obtained enough evidence to receive an arrest warrant for Brotherton. At that point, he was already in custody for unrelated warrants, the sheriff's office said.

PCSO says Brotherton is being held on a $1 million cash-only bond.

