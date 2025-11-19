Fatal stabbing suspect identified, sought by Pueblo County authorities

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is searching for the suspect in an apparent stabbing late Tuesday night that is now a homicide investigation.

Authorities said that they know who the suspect is, but they haven't released the name of the suspect or the victim.

Deputies responded to a reported stabbing just before 10 p.m. Tuesday at a home on the corner of Stewart Drive and Stanley Drive, just south of Joe Martinez Boulevard.

However, when deputies arrived, they learned that someone in a private vehicle had taken the victim to a hospital; the victim died there shortly afterward.

The PCSO has yet to reveal the motive for the homicide.

A neighbor said that she came home from work on Tuesday night and found the intersection "crawling" with deputies who remained on scene for much of the overnight period.

Other neighbors said privately that the house where the incident occurred often had suspicious activity, with many people coming and going often.

A man at the home declined to be interviewed about the matter, saying only that "things happen."

The Pueblo County Coroner's Office will determine the official cause and manner of death.