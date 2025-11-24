Visit a Colorado state park for free on ‘Fresh Air Friday’

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is informing the community and out-of-state visitors of an alternative for Black Friday Shopping. Instead of the crowds and the stress of finding the right deal, CPW presents "Fresh Air Friday," a day when entry to Colorado state parks will be completely free.

This money-saving deal will be held on Friday, Nov. 28, according to CPW.

“What better way to spend the Holiday season than exploring one of Colorado’s amazing state parks. Fresh Air Friday is a great opportunity for Coloradans and out-of-state visitors to take advantage of free access to the parks, try a new outdoor recreation activity, and spend time with loved ones,” said Governor Polis.

CPW says their retail items will also be 25% off from Nov. 28 - Dec. 1.

If you would like to plan your trip before going, CPW has provided the following resources:

