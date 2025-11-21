Mt. Carmel gives 850 free turkeys to local military members

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - 850 military personnel and their families will eat well this Thanksgiving, and they'll eat for free thanks to Mt. Carmel and their partners.

Mt. Carmel said the North Colorado Springs Rotary club donated $10,000 for turkeys and $5000 for gift cards, while the Colorado Springs branch of Veterans United provided bags of side dishes, as well as $6500 for turkeys.

“It’s a difficult time this year with the shutdowns and everything," said Veterans United Branch Manager Alice Schnieder. "We really felt like we had to give our support."

New this year, Mt. Carmel was able to distribute care package bags full of sides and stuffing in addition to the Turkeys. The new initiative will help military members feed their whole families without having to spend a dime at the store, as a Chaplain on Fort Carson said wallets continue to tighten.

“I think because of the little bit of the higher cost that we’re seeing at the grocery stores right now, this is definitely a big help," Fort Carson Chaplain Jason Heneise said.

Mt. Carmel is facilitating the meal distribution to active duty military and their families on Fort Carson, Peterson and Schriever Space Force bases, and the Air Force Academy.