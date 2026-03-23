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Fremont County businesses unite to aid 24-Fire victims

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Published 2:27 PM

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fremont County businesses are rallying around those who have been displaced by the 24-Fire, which is still burning off of Highway 115. Several businesses have offered to help move farm animals, and animal feed, to safe locations away from the blaze.

This story will be updated.

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Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

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