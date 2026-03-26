Skip to Content
Absolutely Colorado

Bronze bison statues by Colorado foundry join Smithsonian collection

By
New
Published 2:44 PM

LOVELAND, Colo. (KRDO) -- Bronze bison statues completed at a Colorado foundry are now on permanent display at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History in Washington. 

The art installation is part of the nationwide celebration marking the 250th anniversary of the United States, the business told ABC News. The figures were cast and finished at Art Castings of Loveland, a metalworks foundry located in Loveland, Colo.

The Art Castings of Loveland foundry handled the production of the figures from start to finish. While the original design for the statues was created by an artist based in Missouri, the physical casting and completion occurred at the Colorado facility, according to ABC News.

The entire project reached completion in four months. This production schedule is considered a rapid timeframe for a set of bronze pieces of this scale. The statues are now part of the Smithsonian Institution's permanent collection, says ABC News.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: Absolutely Colorado

Jump to comments ↓

Abby Smith

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.