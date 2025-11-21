Lawmakers look to limit satalites in the sky

COLORADO (KRDO) - U.S. Senators John Hickenlooper and Mike Crapo have reintroduced a bill to limit the number of satellites you can see in the sky.

“There’s bipartisan agreement that we need a strong space economy and cutting-edge scientific research to unlock the mysteries of our universe,” said Hickenlooper. “The Dark and Quiet Skies Act helps us do both. This is a no-brainer solution, and we’re pushing to get it done.”

According to Senator Hickenlooper, the number of satellites in orbit has grown from roughly 2,200 to more than 9,000 in the last five years, and current estimates suggest that number could exceed 500,000 by 2030.

You can read the full bill text here.

