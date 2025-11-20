Fountain Fort Carson High School hosts successful Thanksgiving meal giveaway

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fountain Fort Carson High School was the site of a Thanksgiving meal giveaway today that was Absolutely Colorado.

The giveaway was a collaborative effort among school district staff, students' families, and school resource officers from the Fountain Police Department.

The staff from school district eight donated 550 turkeys to make it happen, while each campus within the district was assigned a different part of the Thanksgiving meal.

Dozens of cars lined up as the Fountain PD assisted with traffic control to make the whole thing go off without a single hitch!

