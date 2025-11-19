Skip to Content
Local quilters hand-make over 300 quilts for children with disabilities

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Quilters from the local chapter of Quilts for Kids and the Colorado Springs Quilt Guild sewed over 300 colorful and unique quilts for the Special Kids Special Families (SKSF) community.

When all stacked up, the quilts are quite the display. Quilts for Kids said the average quilt takes about 15-20 hours to make. Each one is a unique pattern and design. Wednesday morning, the local chapter will pack them up and deliver them to SKSF.

SKSF is a non-profit that provides services to people with disabilities and their families. They specialize in daycare and foster home services for children with disabilities, but it also provides resources for adults with disabilities as well.

Quilts for Kids said SKSF will use the quilt donation for its annual Christmas gift giveaway.

