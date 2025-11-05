Man who was shot by police after leading multi-county chase and firing at troopers identified

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) has identified the man who led troopers on a multi-county chase and fired shots at law enforcement. The man was ultimately shot by a Monument police officer after firing shots a second time and refusing commands, PSCO says.

On Tuesday, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Michael R. Trujillo allegedly stole a truck out of Monument. A Colorado State Patrol (CSP) aircraft began to trail the vehicle as it traveled into Pueblo County, the sheriff's office says.

With location assistance from the aircraft, state troopers were able to locate the truck and follow it. At that point, the sheriff's office says the suspect fired shots at troopers out the window.

The truck ultimately stalled near the intersection of North Purcell Boulevard and Fairbanks Drive in Pueblo County. The sheriff's office says Trujillo refused to get out of the truck and fired shots at law enforcement once again.

At that point, the sheriff's office says a Monument police detective, who had followed the car all the way to Pueblo County, fired at the suspect.

The 10th Judicial Critical Incident Team continues to investigate the incident, the sheriff's office says.