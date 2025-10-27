Colorado State Patrol’s essential tips for a safe Halloween

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- As Halloween approaches, the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is reminding drivers and pedestrians to remain safe after a 40% increase in pedestrian crashes last year.

CSP says that last October, they responded to 31 crashes involving pedestrians, noting that Halloween is a popular night for adults and children. CSP says that in 2024, 17 crashes involved an impaired driver, and on top of that, CSP says they arrested 34 drivers for driving under the influence.

“Safety is a shared responsibility,” stated Col. Matthew C. Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Pedestrians need to use crosswalks, obey traffic signals and be visible to motorists. Motorists need to drive with the awareness that their vehicle will cause great damage to any pedestrian or bicyclist. There is no contest on who would suffer the most in a crash.”

Courtesy: Colorado State Patrol

With Halloween falling on a Friday, CSP says they expect Halloween events to last throughout the weekend.

"Take the time now to plan what you will do when the party ends. Stay at the party hosts’ place, take a rideshare or use public transportation. There are many safe options and two scary options. Don’t get behind the wheel if you are impaired or be a passenger if your driver is drunk or high,” explained Col. Packard.

CSP asks that individuals follow the tips below from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) while celebrating Halloween:

Drive slowly around neighborhoods and residential streets, even if you don’t see trick-or-treaters around.

Don’t drink and drive. Don’t drive high.

Watch for children who may dart out into the street and always yield to pedestrians. If you see one child, there are likely to be more who are ready to cross.

When driving, ensure your headlights are on—not just your daytime running lights.

Try to park in a spot where you won’t need to back up. However, if you must, have an adult present to ensure no children are in the way of your vehicle when you do.

Don’t use a cell phone, adjust your vehicle controls, or eat while driving. Pull over safely to do all those things, if necessary.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.