Colorado Springs ‘Bingo Hall Murderer’ sentenced to 48 years in prison

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Nathaniel Buchmann, the man who murdered a woman outside a Colorado Springs bingo hall, has been sentenced to 48 years in prison, according to court records.

On April 17, 2024, arrest records say Dorothy "Janie" King was found lying face down in the parking lot of Bingo World. Coworkers previously told KRDO13 that King was employed at the business.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: New details emerge about homicide outside of Colorado Springs bingo hall

One day later, arrest records say that Colorado Springs officers made contact with Buchmann. He tried to get away and crashed his vehicle into a fence, police said.

When he was taken into custody, Buchmann said that he had "been in a drug-induced coma" and "didn't recall being in the area," records say.

Court records show that he was sentenced to 48 years in prison on his felony murder charge on Monday. He will receive a 558-day credit for time served, according to court records.

