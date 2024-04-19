New details emerge about homicide outside of Colorado Springs bingo hall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs police responded to the Bingo World parking lot off South Academy Blvd. on April 17th for a reported stabbing. Officers found the body of a woman lying face down in the parking lot, and after attempting medical intervention, pronounced her dead.

Nathaniel Buchmann has been arrested in connection with the crime and charged with second-degree murder, motor vehicle theft, robbery, vehicular eluding, and criminal mischief.

The victim has now been identified as Dorothy King, also known as "Janie." According to employees at Bingo World, King worked at the establishment.

"It's a sad thing that it's happened. It shouldn't ever happen to her," Brenna Johnson, a friend of Dorothy's said.

According to court records, security cameras captured King pulling into the back parking lot of Bingo World and stopping to get something out of the back of a Dodge truck. Cameras then capture Buchmann approaching the vehicle.

The cameras then cut out and began again, showing Buchmann inside the vehicle, and thrusting King towards and then away from himself. The video then shows Buchmann reversing the vehicle over her foot, snapping her back, and then driving over her head and torso.

One day later, traffic cameras caught the Dodge vehicle alongside E. Platte Ave. When officers made contact with Buchmann, he attempted to get away from the cops, driving at high speeds through neighborhoods and Dorchester Park, before finally crashing into a fence.

Court records indicate that Buchmann had deep cuts on his body that required stitches. He was taken to the hospital for treatment shortly after.

When he was taken into custody, Buchmann said that he had "been in a drug-induced coma" and "didn't recall being in the area." At the time, Buchmann also had another outstanding warrant for his arrest for a separate car theft, attempted assault, burglary, and criminal mischief charge.

Buchmann was booked into the El Paso County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond for second-degree murder, motor vehicle theft, robbery, vehicular eluding, and criminal mischief. He also has a $75,000 bond for prior crimes.

According to court records, Buchmann has a lengthy criminal history, including motor vehicle thefts and other crimes.

He is set to appear in court on April 26th for a first appearance for both cases.