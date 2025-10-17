CSPD K9 Roam to be discharged from vet; community invited to welcome home parade

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has announced a welcome home parade for K9 Roam, who was seriously injured while assisting in the arrest of a suspect.

CSPD says that after several hours of surgery, which included the amputation of his left hind leg, K9 Roam will be discharged on Saturday.

The community is invited to line the route along Fountain Boulevard from Academy Park Loop to Powers Boulevard on Oct. 18. The gathering will begin at 11 a.m., and K9 Roam and his handler are expected to pass through around 11:15 a.m.

CSPD says this will be an opportunity to show support for K9 Roam. Officials ask that participants avoid parking on Fountain Boulevard or Academy Boulevard, but find parking elsewhere and stand on the sidewalk.

Map depicting the public staging area for K9 Roam’s Escort - Courtesy: CSPD

According to CSPD, officers responded to a domestic violence protection order violation at a residence in the 7400 block of Gorgeted Quail Grove on Oct. 15.

When K9 Roam went in to assist on the arrest, law enforcement said he was stabbed multiple times. CSPD says the suspect, 37-year-old Anthony Bryant, was tased, and a chemical irritant was used before the suspect was taken into custody. Due to the severe injuries K9 Roam faced, the CSPD Homicide Unit is leading the investigation into the attempted killing of a police service animal, confirms law enforcement.

READ MORE: Man accused of stabbing CSPD K9 Roam identified as Fort Carson Sergeant

Bryant is currently being held in the El Paso County jail and facing multiple felony charges, including animal cruelty, resisting arrest, and burglary.

Chief Vasquez says that any residents who want to donate funds for their team should do so through the Colorado Springs Police Foundation.

According to our previous reporting, K9 Roam completed his training so he could work with the Colorado Springs Police Department this past summer. He is certified for a Patrol Apprehension and Firearms Detection certification.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.