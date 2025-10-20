Suspect found guilty in Pueblo shooting that wounded 10-year-old

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The man who shot at a family's car in Pueblo, wounding a 10-year-old girl in 2024, has been found guilty on all charges.

Michael Santistevan was charged with two counts of assault in the first-degree and four counts of attempted assault in the first-degree after a shooting that took place on July 7, 2024, at the Casa

Del Sol apartment complex.

The Pueblo County District Attorney Office says Santistevan will be sentenced on Dec. 22 at 2 p.m.

According to the affidavit, Scott Jaramillo was looking for his daughter's stolen bike with his two daughters in the back seat of his car. Jaramillo is said to have believed he spotted his daughter's bike outside Santistevan's apartment.

After Jaramillo realized it was not his daughter's bike, he drove away, and Santistevan is said to have fired multiple gunshots at the family's car, hitting the car multiple times and wounding one of the children in the back, says the affidavit.

Law enforcement says the young girl was shot once in the back and was taken to a local hospital.

Back in 2024, when Santistevan was arrested, KRDO13 Investigates spoke to Scott Jaramillo over the phone, who at the time said his daughter was relieved Santistevan was in custody.

