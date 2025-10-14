Pueblo City Council weighing mini-grant program to help fix broken windows at small businesses

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Tonight, the Pueblo City Council will hear the first reading of an item that would seek to help support small businesses in Pueblo.

One small business owner in town told us this is a step in the right direction, but they need more help.

KRDO13 spoke to the city council and small business owners in Pueblo. Hear the full story tonight at 10 pm. This article will be updated later tonight.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.