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Daily Weather Web

Fire danger and blowing dust

KRDO
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Published 3:22 PM

Today: Windy conditions continue with all of eastern Colorado under a Red Flag Warning until midnight. 40-60 mph gusts are possible through the evening, which can also cause blowing dust across I-25, especially south of Pueblo.

Tomorrow: Red Flag Warning conditions continue with a 10-15 mph drop in temperature. The Red Flag Warning will be in place from 11 am until 9 pm. Temperatures are closer to average, with Colorado Springs around 60 degrees and Pueblo reaching 70 degrees. This is the beginning of a pattern change that brings some small showers over the weekend.

Friday: Mild temperatures continue with increased cloud cover. Small showers sprout through the evening, mainly over the northern areas.

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Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

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