Pueblo man sentenced to five years of probation for child sexual exploitation

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) announces a 25-year-old man who pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a child has been sentenced to five years of probation.

Sebastian Cleaver was sentenced on Oct. 2 after Pueblo County Sheriff’s investigators found child sexual abuse material on several devices he used.

PCSO says detectives began investigating Cleaver in 2022 after receiving a tip that he was in possession of child pornography.

Cleaver was arrested in December 2024 and was initially charged with several counts of child sexual exploitation, according to law enforcement.

