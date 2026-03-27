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Weather

Tracking cool day before weekend warmup

what to expect
krdo
By
New
Published 3:51 AM

TODAY: Temps cool to the 40s and 50s in lower lying areas Friday with a couple isolated PM showers possible, mainly across our Southern Mountains and the southern I-25 corridor.

WEEKEND: Temps rebound to the 60s and 70s for the weekend. Widespread fire danger returns.

EXTENDED: Expect 70s and 80s and a few evening showers/thunderstorms through the beginning of next week, then a midweek shift to slightly cooler and wetter weather.

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Julia Donovan

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