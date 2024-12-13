Skip to Content
Pueblo Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man after two-year investigation into child sexual exploitation

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office
By
Published 1:25 PM

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says they've concluded a two-year investigation and made the arrest of one 24-year-old man.

Sebastian Cleaver was arrested in Olney Springs Thursday for several counts of sexual exploitation of a child, according to the sheriff's office.

Detectives say they began looking into Cleaver in 2022 after a tip of him allegedly possessing child sex abuse material. The sheriff's office says they located a device with the material after executing warrants.

An arrest warrant was issued for Cleaver in November, but detectives say they were only able to locate him Thursday as he had moved out of the area.

Ultimately, he was found in Olney Springs, according to detectives.

Celeste Springer

