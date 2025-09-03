ABSOLUTELY COLORADO: Veteran receives gift of free roof repair

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The "Roof Deployment Project" from Owens Corning brought its mission to Green Mountain Falls on Wednesday. They give military veterans help repairing or replacing the roofs on their homes.

The program has been running since 2016, and the company that organizes it all says they want to show gratitude and honor the veterans who served our country and the families who support them.

Walter Kunstmann is a U.S. Navy veteran. He was stationed on the eastern part of the Mediterranean during the 60's. He recently had his roof checked out and learned it needed some repairs.

Habitat for Humanity and Drury Roofing got together to make the full project free for him.

"It makes you feel good," said Ike Drury with Drury Brothers Roofing.

The organizers say they have one mission for their work: to get the job done right the first time, every time.

So far, they say they've been able to help more than 700 veterans and their families around the country.

