Chaffee County law enforcement members recognized for life-saving efforts

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Chaffee County Board of Commissioners has recognized two sheriff's office members for their life-saving efforts on the job.

The men were recognized for their work during two different incidents.

Sergeant Dakoda DeFurio

An incident back in June resulted in the recognition of Sergeant Dakoda DeFurio. The sheriff's office says Sergeant DeFurio was sent out to a bridge where a young woman appeared to have been gearing up to jump off.

The sheriff's office says DeFurio first kept his distance in an effort not to scare her. When she began to put her hand on the top rail of the bridge, the sheriff's office says DeFurio "was able to sneak close to her and grab her hand just as she jumped." Sergeant DeFurio was able to hold onto her, and other law enforcement on scene were able to pull them both to safety.

Sergeant Dakoda DeFurio received an award after saving a woman from jumping off a bridge (Source: Chaffee County Sheriff's Office).

"Sergeant DeFurio’s quick calculated actions, without delay, have aided a family’s ability to spend more time with their daughter," read a press release from the sheriff's office. "His actions also led to this young lady’s ability to receive the treatment that she needs to move on in life, in peace, and to recognize that she is loved."

Deputy Kevin McCloskey

On Aug. 19, the sheriff's office says Deputy McCloskey was the first on scene as a woman was blue, not breathing, and lying on the ground.

The sheriff's office says McCloskey gave her a dose of Narcan, but it didn't take. He then began performing CPR. After several minutes, he administered yet another dose of Narcan and continued CPR, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office says the woman regained consciousness and was able to be taken to the hospital.

Deputy Kevin McCloskey received an award for saving a woman who was overdosing (Source: Chaffee County Sheriff's Office).

"Deputy McCloskey’s extensive training and quick diagnosis of the emergency gave this female another chance at life," the sheriff's office said. "The overdose certainly may have provided her the rock bottom she needed but Deputy McCloskey provided her the opportunity of new life and delivered hope to her family of a successful road to recovery."

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.