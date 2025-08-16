ALS fundraiser smashes fundraising goal, uplifts spirits and brings the community together

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - ALS United Rocky Mountain hosted a walk to raise money and awareness, while celebrating the power of solidarity.

ALS is a neurodegenerative disease that can affect anyone, at any age, and is mostly at random.

It's a scary diagnosis that has no cure, but Saturday, August 16, people living with ALS and their loved ones gathered at America the Beautiful Park and showed that with a little hope, you can still have a future.

"They usually want you to plan the funeral, and that's about it. That doesn't work for me. I feel we have to get involved and really support others," says Kellie Hazlett, who has ALS. "There's a lot of us that are sticking around for a long, long time. A lot of us are reversing and getting better, which is a struggle, but they're doing it all the time."

Kellie and others with ALS say they're able to do that with support -- which is why all the money raised goes directly to families providing in-home equipment, wheelchairs, special utensils and more.

Supplies to make living conditions more comfortable allow patients to focus on their friendships, which they say gives them the strength to fight.

"I have so many people here with me today that have helped me in this journey," says Theresa Feuerbach, who has ALS.

With gratitude and smiling faces, the walk exceeded its goal of $20,000 but if you are interested in donating, you can learn more here.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.