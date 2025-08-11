Fremont County man who assisted brother with prison escape gets deferred sentence

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Fremont County man who was accused of helping his brother escape from prison has received a deferred sentence, according to court documents.

Video, featured above, shows the escape and arrest.

On Monday, Kyle Vanvliet was sentenced to a 2-year deferred sentence and 2 years of probation, according to documents.

Kyle Vanvliet (Source: Fremont County Sheriff's Office)

Vanvliet's arrest affidavit stated that, back in June of 2024, he helped his brother Kegan escape from the Fremont County Detention Center by meeting him at a nearby gas station and giving Kegan his car.

In an interview with a detective, Kyle said that he didn't go to the gas station to help his brother. He said that he always sat at that gas station.

At the time of his escape from prison, his brother Kegan Vanvliet was accused of attempted murder.

Kegan Vanvliet (Source: Fremont County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities say Kegan Vanvliet led them on a manhunt, which ended later about 40 miles away in Colorado Springs.

According to court records, back in March, Kegan was sentenced to six years for his part in the prison escape case.

