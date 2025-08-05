Climber struck by falling rock on Little Bear Peak: Wife speaks out for first time

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KRDO) - An experienced climber is fighting for his life after being hit by a massive falling rock while ascending one of Colorado’s most dangerous peaks.

It happened on Little Bear Peak on July 27. According to Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue, Ben Jamieson was struck by a “microwave-sized” rock in the Hourglass section, a notoriously narrow and hazardous part of the route. They say he was not wearing a helmet and fell roughly 30 feet, suffering severe injuries and losing consciousness.

Tonight at 10, KRDO13’s Paige Reynolds speaks exclusively with Ben’s wife about the terrifying moments after the accident, and the long road ahead.

Crews from multiple agencies, including the Colorado National Guard and REACH Air Medical, worked together in a high-altitude rescue to airlift Jamieson to a Front Range hospital.

His family has since launched a GoFundMe campaign to help with medical bills and ongoing recovery.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.