Paddleboarder & dog found dead after wind storm at Eleven Mile Reservoir

LAKE GEORGE, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife recovered a man and dog from Eleven Mile State Park late Friday evening.

CPW says three people and a dog were paddleboarding when a fierce wind storm rolled through the park, blowing the group into the water around 1:00 p.m. Friday.

One person wearing a life jacket was able to swim to shore, according to investigators.

CPW rangers say they rescued a second person who was tethered to the paddleboard and wearing a life jacket.

The body of the third paddleboarder was recovered by CPW’s Marine Evidence Recovery Team just before midnight after more than ten hours of searching.

The Marine Evidence Recovery Team says the victim was not wearing a life jacket.

The dog's body was also recovered.

Harstel Fire and Park County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search. The Park County Coroner will release the victim’s identity.

CPW is strongly encouraging people to wear a life jacket while boating, kayaking, paddleboarding and swimming in Colorado - reminding folks that weather conditions can change quickly at the park with sudden, strong wind gusts.

CPW also recommends people check weather forecasts before heading outdoors.