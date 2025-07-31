CPW offers military free entry into Colorado state parks in August

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is thanking the U.S. military by offering free admission to all Colorado state Parks for active-duty, veterans, and National Guard members this August.

CPW says military members can pick up a free park pass starting August 1st at any Colorado state park by showing proof of military service:

CPW says acceptable military identification includes:

DD214; DD Form 2 or DD Form 2765;

An active, retired, or veteran military identification card;

A current Colorado Driver’s License or state-issued identification card with the word ‘Veteran’ printed on it as specified in 42-2-303 (5)(a), C.R.S.;

A VA medical card.

According to CPW, the pass will be for military members only, not spouses or dependents.

All other park fees remain in effect, including camping reservations, boat and off-highway vehicle registrations, and hunting and fishing licenses, says CPW.

CPW offers the additional military benefits to active duty military members, veterans, and disabled veterans, including:

For more information about Colorado state parks, visit cpw.state.co.us.