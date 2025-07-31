CPW offers military free entry into Colorado state parks in August
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is thanking the U.S. military by offering free admission to all Colorado state Parks for active-duty, veterans, and National Guard members this August.
CPW says military members can pick up a free park pass starting August 1st at any Colorado state park by showing proof of military service:
CPW says acceptable military identification includes:
- DD214; DD Form 2 or DD Form 2765;
- An active, retired, or veteran military identification card;
- A current Colorado Driver’s License or state-issued identification card with the word ‘Veteran’ printed on it as specified in 42-2-303 (5)(a), C.R.S.;
- A VA medical card.
According to CPW, the pass will be for military members only, not spouses or dependents.
All other park fees remain in effect, including camping reservations, boat and off-highway vehicle registrations, and hunting and fishing licenses, says CPW.
CPW offers the additional military benefits to active duty military members, veterans, and disabled veterans, including:
- Free admission to Colorado state parks to residents with Colorado Disabled Veteran or Purple Heart license plates.
- Free lifetime VA fishing or small game/fishing combo license for qualified disabled veterans.
- Independence Pass for qualified disabled veterans that allows year-round state park access.
For more information about Colorado state parks, visit cpw.state.co.us.