Colorado Springs woman turns house into a sober living home to help women get back on their feet

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- A woman from Colorado Springs is turning a family tragedy into something positive for women who want to stay sober. She opened up her own home and transformed it into a sober living home.

Chelsia Baker said that after losing her husband, she wanted to find a new purpose for her home,e and that's when she decided to create No More Excuses Recovery Residence for women.

Cassandra Townsend is a resident at the home and said her life changed 15 years ago.

"I was prescribed Vidican for some medical problems. And it changed my whole world. Like I thought I was, felt like supermom," said Townsend. "It changed my whole life. I lost my family. I lost the kids, it changed everything."

Townsend said her new home is helping her out in so many ways because she's surrounded by so many women who want to become a better version of themselves.

"And just spending time with other women who are like minded women who want to want this, they want to be in recovery. They want their lives to change. They want their families back. They want their children back in their lives. Helps me every single day, every single day," said Townsend.

Baker said that there are currently eight women who live at the house, and they have strict rules because they want to see women get back on their feet.

"We are program-based, where we have groups that are mandatory, group meetings that are mandatory," said Baker. "They're required to be home by curfew, you know, so we're pretty strict in our requirements for people to come live here."

Townsend has been sober for 19 months and said things are going back to how they were before she was an addict, and is looking forward to her future.

"Now I'm starting to talk to my parents and talk to my family again. Sorry. It's okay. But I missed out on a lot," said Townsend. "My next goal is to get a car, to get my license back, and to get a car. And I can't wait."

Baker said their goal is to have a house where moms can live with their children. They also want to have a sober house for men.