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Hot and Dry Weather Will Continue Throughout the Week

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Published 12:40 PM

A strong dome of unusually warm and dry air has parked over the central U.S., blocking any weather systems for most locations across the country. It won't be just Colorado that experiences this unusual summerlike weather. Many locations across the Central Plains will be hot and humid as well.

We're now turning out attention to high fire danger in Huerfano and Freemont Counties until 7 PM Sunday night. It's very likely that dry westerly winds will set up across the Central and Southern foothills for the next few days, so no open burning until further notice.

Expect high temperatures to stay around 90 degrees for Colorado Springs for most of the week, although triple digit heat can be expected for the far Southeast Plains like La Junta and Springfield.

Slightly cooler weather settles in on Friday and Saturday, along with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Wear sunscreen! It's going to be summery all week.

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Nick Carter

Nick is a fill-in meteorologist for KRDO.

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