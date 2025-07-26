Colorado Patriot Guard Riders host Christmas in July Toy Run

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)- Who's got a big white beard and delivers toys to children? It's not Santa Claus, it's the Colorado Patriot Guard Riders. This weekend, they held their Christmas in July Toy Run.

The toys will go to help the survivor outreach program based at Fort Carson, which gives toys to children who have lost a parent in the war or in the service. Colorado Patriot Guard Riders said one thing they noticed was that there were more toy drives in the fall, so that's why they decided to do the toy run during the summer to get a head start.

Organizers said one of the many reasons why they do this type of toy run is that they know the holidays can be tough for children who have lost a parent.

"We got boxes around to different businesses around the Springs," said Bob Aholt, organizer.

After the Toy Run, they all took a ride from Fountain to the Purple Toad in Falcon.

Organizers are also accepting $20 donations if people can't donate toys.