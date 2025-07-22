Castle Rock man will spend 60 years in prison after deadly parking lot shooting

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 23-year-old Castle Rock man will spend 60 years in prison after being sentenced on July 18 for the fatal shooting outside of Pines at Castle Rock Apartments.

Back in May, Miguel Angel Mercado was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted 2nd degree murder for the November 29, 2022, shooting of 23-year-old Daniel Vilchis Mercado, according to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Castle Rock Police say the incident began as a personal dispute after Vilchis Mercado accused Angel Mercado's roommate of being involved with his girlfriend.

A fistfight broke out in the apartment's parking lot, which escalated when Angel Mercado pulled out a gun and fatally shot Vilchis Mercado and another man, who was seriously wounded, the DA's office said.

District Attorney George Brauchler's statement about the case:

"The jury quickly and decisively dismissed the specious claim of self-defense by the murderer. Bringing a gun to a fistfight screams ‘gutless act of revenge’. Law enforcement in the 23rd Judicial District-like Castle Rock PD- will continue to prioritize the investigation and apprehension of violent crime. Our collective goal will be to hold murderers accountable at the highest and most appropriate level. Someday this murderer will be free again. His victim and those who love him will never be free of this horrific crime.”

