Castle Rock man found guilty of shooting two people, killing one outside apartment complex

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KRDO) – On Friday, a Douglas County jury found a man guilty of murder and attempted murder after he shot two people during a confrontation outside of a Castle Rock apartment complex in 2022.

According to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Miguel Angel Mercado, 23, was convicted on two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second degree murder for the deadly shooting of 23-year-old Daniel Vilchis Mercado.

According to the DA's office, the shooting happened on November 29, 2022, outside the Pines at Castle Rock Apartments.

Castle Rock Police say the incident began as a personal dispute after Vilchis Mercado accused Angel Mercado's roommate of being involved with his girlfriend.

A fistfight broke out in the apartment's parking lot, which escalated when Angel Mercado pulled out a gun and fatally shot Vilchis Mercado and another man, who was seriously wounded, the DA's office said.

Angel Mercado fled the scene, but was found in a car by officers later that day, who took him into custody without incident, Castle Rock police say.

The DA's office said Angel Mercado claimed he acted in self defense. Following his guilty conviction, Senior Deputy District Attorney Nate Marsh praised the jury’s decision in rejecting the self-defense claim.

“In Douglas County you cannot use a gun in someone else’s fist fight," Marsh said. "This verdict sends a strong message that we will hold offenders accountable and seek justice for victims – regardless of the circumstances.”

Angel Mercado is scheduled to be sentenced on July 18th.

