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Another Freeze Warning Tonight followed by a Warm End to the Weekend

KRDO
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New
Published 4:00 PM

Tonight we will continue to see mostly clear skies with some slight breezes blowing through the area. Overnight lows will fall into the low 30s for most area along the I-25 Corridor. Temperatures could dip into the mid to upper 20s out on the Eastern Plains. A Freeze Warning does kick in tonight at 11 P.M for most areas along 1-25 and eastward. That Warning will remain in effect until Sunday morning at 8 A.M.

Sunday will bring us lots of sunshine with temperatures that will warm up quickly. We will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 70s in the Pikes Peak region, and warmer in the Eastern Plains.

Dry and mild conditions will persist for Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees for the Pikes Peak Region.

Wednesday and Thursday will bring us another round of windy weather as an approaching storm system makes its way into Colorado. We will have to watch for the possibility of Fire Weather Conditions on both these days. High will hover near 80 degrees.

Thursday will bring us cooler weather, with highs in the upper 60s. We do have the possibility of a rain/snow mixture late in the day.

Friday could also bring us a rain/snow mixture in the early part of the day. Expect highs in in the mid to upper 50s. We are watching this system closely, so keep it here to KRDO News 13.

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Steve Roldan

Steve Roldan joins KRDO13 as a meteorologist for the Stormtracker13 Weather Team.

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