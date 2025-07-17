EPSO K9 Knox retires after seven years of service

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) announced the retirement of K9 Knox today, July 17, after seven years of service in the county.

EPSO says that Knox began his career in 2018, serving alongside Deputy Ronnie Hancock before transferring in 2021 to serve alongside Deputy Gregory Stoneham for the remainder of his service.

"The bond I have with this dog is like no other. I'm closer with this dog than most anybody except for my wife. I spent 40 hours a week every week for the last 5 years with him," said Deputy Stoneham.

Knox was deployed over 250 times, resulting in more than 50 arrests, a dozen surrenders, and several major seizures, says EPSO. According to the department, Knox also helped locate over $25,000 in currency and more than 91 pounds of illegal marijuana, 758 grams of methamphetamine, and 153 grams of heroin from the streets of the Pikes Peak region.

Part of Knox's job was to stop illicit narcotics from being sent through the mail system, making a significant contribution to the community's safety, says EPSO.

According to the department, Knox was the only certified currency detection K9 in the entire state of Colorado for the past three years.

“K9 Knox has served this agency and our community with tireless dedication,” said Sheriff Joe Roybal. “As a manpower multiplier, K9 Knox not only helped keep our schools and neighborhoods safe but also represented the highest standards of service in everything he did. We thank him for his incredible work and wish him a well-deserved, restful retirement.”

K9 Knox has assisted in 77 deployments on school campuses across the county. He also completed 32 deployments at the El Paso County Jail and 11 with the Metro Vice, Narcotics, and Intelligence Division, says officials.

The department also mentioned Knox's service outside his law enforcement duties, which included participating in K9 blood donation programs and helping save the lives of 16 other working dogs throughout the state.

