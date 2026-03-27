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Weather

Cool and Breezy Friday Evening: Warm and Breezy Weekend Ahead

KRDO
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Updated
today at 4:12 PM
Published 3:46 PM

Tonight, we can expect mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions throughout most of southern Colorado. We will see winds out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cool one tonight, with overnight lows into the lower 30s for most areas along the I-25 corridor.

Saturday will bring much warmer temperatures and breezy conditions. We will see mostly clear skies, with highs in the upper 70s along the Pikes Peak Region. Expect temperatures in the 90s on the Eastern Plains.

Expect warm and dry conditions on Sunday with highs in the 80s. We will remain warm through the middle part of the week, before cooler and hopefully some wetter weather returns to Southern Colorado by Wednesday.

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Steve Roldan

Steve Roldan joins KRDO13 as a meteorologist for the Stormtracker13 Weather Team.

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