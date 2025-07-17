Arrest made in connection with body discovered along I-25 near Larkspur, public’s help needed

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), in coordination with the Austin Police Department (APD), made an arrest in connection with the body discovered June 15 along Interstate 25 near Larkspur, Colorado.

The suspect has been identified as Daniel Strong Jr., 73, of Austin. Police say he is currently in custody in Travis County, Texas, and is facing charges for the alleged tampering of a deceased human body.

Last month, the Douglas County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as Brenda Jackson, 65, of Austin, Texas.

Police are now seeking the public's help in Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico to report any information that could aid the investigation.

DCSO has asked for information regarding:

Brenda Jackson’s and Daniel Strong Jr.’s whereabouts and interactions in the weeks prior to May 24, 2025

Any sightings or interactions with the individuals

Surveillance footage or eyewitness accounts from either state that may be relevant

DCSO says the vehicle that is suspected to have been used in the crime is a dark gray Honda Odyssey van bearing a Texas handicap license plate: 1SGSC. Police ask that the public review any footage that may show the vehicle.

Below are pictures provided by DCSO of the vehicle:

Detectives say that the investigation remains active and ongoing despite the recent arrest. According to detectives, they are working to trace the victim’s and suspect’s movements leading up to the incident.

The APD and DCSO are urging anyone in the Austin area or in Colorado who may have seen or interacted with Brenda Jackson or Daniel Strong Jr. in recent weeks, or who has surveillance footage or other information related to their activities, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact:



Detective Lewin at llewin@dcsheriff.net or by phone at 303-660-7563, or Detective Talmon at mtalmon@dcsheriff.net or by phone at 303-660-7185.

DCSO says at this time no further information will be released, "Out of respect for the ongoing nature of the investigation and the privacy of the victim’s family."

