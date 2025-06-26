UPDATE: Douglas County Coroner has identified woman found dead on I-25

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Douglas County Coroner has identified the woman whose body was found about a half mile north of a southbound I-25 exit into Larkspur.

According to the coroner, the decedent has been identified as Brenda Jackson, age 65, of Austin, Texas.

The cause and manner of the death remain under investigation.

Previous Reporting: Do you recognize this bedding? Deputies hope it can identify dead woman found on I-25

