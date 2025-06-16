Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found on I-25 near Larkspur

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they are conducting a death investigation after a body was found about a half mile north of a southbound I-25 exit into Larkspur.

The sheriff's office says they got the call around 7:54 a.m. on Sunday. Right now, they've declared it a suspicious death investigation. Deputies say there weren't any cars left near the body.

Many drivers reported being caught in heavy traffic over the weekend, likely amplified by the fact that the Colorado Renaissance Festival has kicked off in Larkspur, driving large crowds to the area.

However, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office says at this time, they do not believe this death was related to the nearby festival.

The sheriff's office says an autopsy is scheduled early this week.

