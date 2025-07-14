El Paso County Fair to host Sensory Day with the Autism Society of Colorado

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Bright lights, loud noises, and crowds sometimes aren't ideal for people who have an Autism diagnosis, but leaders with El Paso County say they want to ensure it doesn't stand in the way of anyone coming to the county fair.

According to county leaders, a Sensory Day will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 15.

During the event, the Whittemore Building will have bounce seats, a coloring station, headphones, and other tools for those looking to take a break somewhere quieter.

On July 15 only, there will also be baby animals in the Whittemore Building for people to come by and watch or pet.

Inside the Fair Office in Swink Hall, officials say people can borrow sensory bags with fidget and stim items to use throughout their visit.

Starting at 2 p.m., rides will also operate without music and flashing lights.

A full guide to the Sensory Day, including information on additional activities and exhibits, can be found by clicking here.

