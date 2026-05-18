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Woman found unresponsive at El Paso County Jail, investigation underway

EPSO
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Published 4:37 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) has released the identification of a 46-year-old female found unresponsive on her bunk at the El Paso County Jail.

According to law enforcement, around 10:46 p.m. on May 14, deputies and medical staff quickly began life-saving efforts after Felicia Phillips was found unresponsive.

EPSO says by 10:58 p.m., medical personnel from American Medical Response and the Colorado Springs Fire Department arrived and took over medical care. By 11:17 p.m., EPSO says Phillips was pronounced dead.

An in-depth investigation has been ordered; however, EPSO reports that at this time, there is no indication of self-harm, assault, or foul play.

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Article Topic Follows: News
American Medical Response
colorado springs fire department
Deputies
el paso county jail
Felicia Phillips
KRDO
law enforcement
Medical Staff

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