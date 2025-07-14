Clean up and cash in: Mesa Drive-In providing carload passes for picking up trash

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- To help keep the community beautiful, Mesa Drive-In has come up with a new offer that is absolutely Colorado.

From now through the end of drive-in season in late October, families who help pick up trash in their neighborhoods can receive a pass good for a free carload at Mesa Drive-In.

Here are the rules according to officials:

Find a public place, such as a roadside, park, or abandoned lot, that needs cleanup. (Avoid private property, including personal and business areas.) Fill two (or more, if necessary) 40-gallon trash bags with litter. Take a picture before, during, and after your cleanup. (Short videos are great!) Dispose of trash bags properly. Before 8/15/25, send an email to mesadriveininc+cleanup@gmail.com with the following info: Your first and last name

The address or location of the area you cleaned up

Photo/video documentation of the cleanup Mesa Drive-in will then email participants a carload pass good for one public movie event through the end of the 2025 season. Only one pass will be awarded per household, say officials.

Mesa Drive-In states that if you are part of a church or volunteer group, each participating household will need to pick up two bags of trash to receive their pass.

Officials say that an example would be that if three Boy Scouts participated, there would need to be six bags of trash, which would grant them three movie passes.

For information, visit Mesa Drive-In website.

