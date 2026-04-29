Two Jewish people stabbed in London amid rising antisemitic attacks

By Issy Ronald, Jomana Karadsheh, Florence Davey-Attlee, CNN

London (CNN) — Two Jewish people were stabbed in north London on Wednesday, witnesses told CNN, in an incident that comes against the backdrop of a series of antisemitic attacks in the UK capital.

A 45-year-old man, who is also accused of trying to stab police officers, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Counter-terrorism officers are leading the investigation and working to establish the suspect’s nationality, background and any terrorist links, police said.

Two men – one in his 70s and one in his 30s – were injured in the attack in Golders Green and are in a stable condition in hospital, police added. No officers were injured in the attack, which police responded to at 11:16 a.m.

A man armed with a knife was seen running and “attempting to stab Jewish members of the public,” according to Shomrim, which provides local neighborhood watch and emergency responses. The group added that it responded immediately, and that police deployed a taser once they arrived.

Large swathes of the road had been cordoned off by police by the time CNN reached the area, and several emergency service vehicles, including an ambulance and police helicopter, were in attendance.

And video circulating on social media appeared to show a man being detained by several police officers as well as two men in plain clothes.

London’s Jewish community has been targeted by a wave of antisemitic attacks in recent weeks.

Last month, arsonists set fire to four ambulances belonging to a Jewish charity in Golders Green, north London. Four people were subsequently charged by police.

Then, weeks later, a synagogue and the former premises of a Jewish charity, both in north London, were attacked.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the “antisemitic attack” as “utterly appalling.”

“We all need to… be absolutely clear in our determination to deal with any of these offenses, the like of which we’ve seen too much recently,” he told parliament.

He also thanked the local charity security group Shomrim, Hatzola – a Jewish ambulance service – and the police for responding so quickly.

Another prominent Jewish organization – the Board of Deputies of British Jews – said they were working with the police “to understand what has happened and ensure a forceful response.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

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