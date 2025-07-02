Family of road rage victim speaks out as new details come to light

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The mother of last week's road rage victim in Eastern Colorado Springs remembers her son as being "larger than life" as she urges drivers in her community to stay in their vehicles on the roadway.

"When you go to get in your car, just step back and take a breath," Alisha Helberg said. "Just stop it. Let Matthew's memory be the one that takes you there, that gives you peace before you get in that vehicle."

Her son, 39-year-old Matthew Helberg, was shot to death Thursday night after getting in an argument with another driver while driving home from a date with his fiancée.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has charged Howard Heyliger with second-degree murder in the shooting. According to witness interviews in a police affidavit obtained by KRDO13, the incident started with comments made by Heyliger's friend about Matthew's loud car exhaust.

According to witnesses, Helberg and his friend pulled over, while Heyliger followed behind in a separate car. Matthew and the friend got out of their vehicles and began to argue, which eventually turned into a fist fight. That's when the friend told police Heyliger got out of his car and shot Matthew multiple times, killing him.

Heyliger told police he shot because he believed his friend's life was in danger. The friend told police he did not feel he was in danger and didn't know why Heyliger decided to shoot.

"I love my baby, and I can't bring him back. None of us can," An emotional Alisha said while sitting next to Matthew's fiancée and their young child.

Matthew leaves behind five children, three stepchildren, and his fiancée, Sirena. His family has organized a funeral service for Matthew at the Colorado Springs Hub on July 18 at 2 p.m. Alisha has started a GoFundMe to support Sirena and her family.

