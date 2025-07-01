Former Deputy DA avoids jail in child sex offense sentencing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A former deputy district attorney, David McConkie, in Southern Colorado, who was charged with sexually assaulting a child, received five years of supervised Sex Offender Intensive Probation.

According to online court records, McConkie was sentenced today, June 1, after pleading guilty to sexual assault of a child; other charges were dismissed as part of the plea.

PREVIOUS REPORTING: Court documents detail new ‘concerns’ against former Deputy DA accused of sexually assaulting a child

13 Investigates confirmed with the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office that McConkie was a former Deputy District Attorney from 2008 to 2011.

Back in September 2023, 13 Investigates learned that McConkie was accused of sexually assaulting a child multiple times from 2004 to 2013, and that he tried to seal court documents that describe him inappropriately touching the victim. The victim, who is now an adult, also said he would forcefully kiss and hug her. She claims he “treated her differently and would comment on her beauty often.”

